WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in West Hartford are searching for the suspects in an armed home invasion that occurred on Thursday morning.

Police said no one was hurt during the home invasion in Hillcrest Avenue and that it was an isolated incident.

The victim spoke to News 8 and is wondering why she was targeted.

“They had a gun, they went into my kitchen, took the keys off the hook,” said Marquita, the victim.

Marquita, a West Hartford mother, woke up to armed intruders in her apartment. It was her son who saw the two suspects wearing masks and one was holding a gun.

Marquita told News 8 that the suspects got into her house through her grade. They stole her keys and took off in her BMW.

“I thought this was a pretty safe place to be, but I guess not. That’s just crazy,” Marquita said.

Neighbor Xavier Benitez wasn’t too surprised. He says crime has increased in this area since he first started living in the complex ten years ago. He was also robbed in a home invasion not too long ago.

“My own home has been invaded. My neighbor also got invaded. They took thousands worth of jewelry,” Benitez said.

Going forward, neighbors hope something gets done to increase security.

“There needs to be more surveillance, police around here, so we can feel more secure, more safe,” Benitez said.

There’s no additional information from police. Marquita said her car is a white BMW 328 with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.