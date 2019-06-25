Victims of weekend double shooting in Hartford identified

The victims of the past weekend’s double shooting in Hartford have been identified.

Police say 24-year-old Enos Diaz of Avon was shot and killed on Winship Street on Saturday night. 31-year-old Xavier Lugo of East Hartford was also shot.

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. No word on any arrests.

Diaz was the 10th homicide victim in the capitol city this year.

