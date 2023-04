Two bears were spotted playing in a front yard in Avon on Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Courtesy: Lori Shield)

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — Who says that “Sunday Funday” is limited to humans?

Two black bears were caught on camera Sunday morning playing in Lori Shield’s front yard in Avon, hiding behind trees as they tussled.

A third bear joined them soon after the video ended.