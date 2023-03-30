HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 obtained the police body camera video – from the night State Rep. Robin Comey (D-Branford) was arrested for drunk driving after a rollover crash in Hartford.

Body camera video shows Comey trying to pass a field sobriety test the night of March 16th.

Hartford officers were called to the scene of the single-car crash a few blocks from the Hartford Capitol. Body camera footage shows Comey’s overturned Honda Civic.

According to the police report, Comey could not focus and reeked of alcohol.

Police say she allegedly failed two field sobriety tests.

In the video – officers handcuff Comey, place her in the back of a police cruiser and read her the Miranda rights.

After the crash, Comey told police she just left a restaurant, she was heading home, and she wasn’t sure what happened.

Police said Comey originally refused a breathalyzer test but she later agreed.

Police say she blew a .1446, which is almost twice the legal limit.

The 55-year-old democrat has told News 8 she is currently getting help for her drinking issue.

Comey released the following statement: “I want to apologize to my constituents, my colleagues in the ct general assembly, my family and friends for my DUI arrest on Thursday night. After much reflection and with the support of my family, starting today, I will begin treatment to better understand the disease that is addiction and to get the help I recognize I need. I am deeply grateful in advance to everyone for giving me the time and support I need.”