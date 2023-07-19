BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are asking the public for help identifying one of the suspects who allegedly stole multiple golf carts from the Chipanee Golf Course in June.

Police said multiple suspects broke into the golf cart storage building and stole three golf carts that were each valued at $12,000.

The Bristol Police Department shared surveillance footage of one of the suspects entering the storage building. Police are asking for help to identify the man caught on surveillance video.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Det. Doyle at 860-314-4572 or the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.