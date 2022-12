ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire on Interstate 91 South in Rocky Hill shut down two lanes Wednesday morning.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the incident happened between Exits 24 and 23 around 9:30 a.m.

The right and center lanes of the highway were still closed as of 10:15 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire.

