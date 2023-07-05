NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was cited after she crashed into a state police vehicle Tuesday night in New Britain.

The trooper was investigating an unrelated crash on the eastbound side of Route 72 near Exit 1b just after 6 p.m., state police said.

His 2016 Ford Taurus was in the left lane with its emergency lights on, state police said, when the driver of a 2013 Subaru Impreza crashed into his vehicle, hitting the right rear side of the car.

State police released body camera video of the crash. Watch it above.

No injuries were reported at the time of the crash, state police said. Crews had to tow both vehicles from the scene.

State police found the driver of a 2013 Subaru Impreza to be at fault for the crash and cited for speeding and failure to drive in the proper lane.