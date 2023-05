A bear family is pictured in Bristol on May 21, 2023. (Courtesy: Brenda and Tim Leary)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — People weren’t the only ones enjoying the sunshine this weekend.

A family of five bears sniffed around for food in a Bristol backyard on Sunday, meandering underneath a deck and meandering across the grass. One bear is seen with a tag on its ear.

Brenda Leary captured video of the trip safely from her bathroom window.

Photos of the bears show them wandering around the yard in a group — and even taking the time to smell the flowers.