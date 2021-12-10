VIDEO: Hartford police arrest woman accused of attempting to stab a detective

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – Hartford police have arrested a woman after she is accused of attempting to stab a Hartford Police Detective on Tuesday night.

Police said around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Hartford Police Regional Auto Theft Task Force were in the process of towing a recovered stolen car in the area of Taylor Drive.

Officials said an uninvolved woman approached the detectives and began to sprint towards them with her arm extended. The woman had a large knife in her hand and attempted to stab a Hartford detective in the head and neck area.

The detective saw the woman just in time to thwart the attack. The woman suffered minor injuries as a result of the arrest.

CREDIT: Hartford Police

The suspect, identified as Sheila Calderon of Hartford, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt murder, first-degree criminal attempt assault, and criminal attempt assault on police.