VIDEO: Hartford police arrest woman accused of attempting to stab a detective

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – Hartford police have arrested a woman after she is accused of attempting to stab a Hartford Police Detective on Tuesday night.
Police said around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Hartford Police Regional Auto Theft Task Force were in the process of towing a recovered stolen car in the area of Taylor Drive.
Officials said an uninvolved woman approached the detectives and began to sprint towards them with her arm extended. The woman had a large knife in her hand and attempted to stab a Hartford detective in the head and neck area.
The detective saw the woman just in time to thwart the attack. The woman suffered minor injuries as a result of the arrest.
The suspect, identified as Sheila Calderon of Hartford, was arrested and charged with criminal attempt murder, first-degree criminal attempt assault, and criminal attempt assault on police.
“This is another unprovoked attack on our officers where it is clear the perpetrator was intent on killing a police officer. This behavior is outrageous and totally unacceptable in any context, but is particularly egregious given the fact that the police were not interacting with her in any way and she attacked them for no reason other than them being police officers. I am so impressed with how our officers have reacted to these recent unprovoked attacks. There incredibly quick thinking and immediate actions saved them from serious injury or death and undoubtedly saved others from harm as well. I ask that our great community, that supports our officers in so many ways, come together to denounce these attacks and make it clear that this type of behavior must stop. I couldn’t be prouder of our officers, both for their readiness and their restraint in dealing with these deplorable situations.”Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody