Zahraliz Francis Angueira graduated on June 29, 2023 from the NICU at Saint Francis Hospital. (Courtesy: Saint Francis Hospital)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Zahraliz Francis Angueira had a big graduation on Thursday — not from high school or college, but from the neonatal intensive care unit at Saint Francis Hospital.

Born at 22 weeks gestation, Zahraliz has been dubbed a “miracle” baby, making her the smallest infant to be born at the Hartford hospital and survive.

She weighted at 12.4 ounces when she entered the world in the early morning of Feb. 22. Thursday, Zahraliz weighted in at seven pounds and five ounces. She made it home after 128 days in the NICU, and three days after her due date.

Zahraliz’s mother, Neyshaliz Angueira, was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 18 with symptoms of preterm labor. But two days later, she developed a respiratory virus.

The hospital released a video on Thursday of Zahraliz’s grand sendoff from the staff.

The hospital said that Angueira was willing to share her story to give other NICU families hope.

“I just want to share with everyone how caring the people I met at Saint Francis were,” she said. “I am so grateful for the kindness and support that was given to us.”