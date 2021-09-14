Video of woman assaulting customer at restaurant in Berlin goes viral; PD seeking identity of suspect

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Berlin Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of assaulting a customer at a pizza restaurant in Berlin over the weekend.

Berlin Police say the assault occurred at Central Pizza at 96 Mill Street on Saturday at about 9:45 p.m.

The suspect is accused of physically assaulting a customer. The incident was caught on video which has been widely shared on social media.

Persons who have information concerning the identity of the suspect in this case are asked to contact the Berlin Police Department at 860-828-7080. Information can be submitted anonymously via their tip line that is found on the home page of our website: www.berlinpd.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford financial professional talks how to get your money in order for the fall season

News /

Occupational therapist talks about assistive technology can help with long hospital stays

News /

Gov. Lamont discusses Connecticut's comeback amid the ongoing pandemic

News /

Hartford Hospital Auxiliary Benefit Golf Tournament held on Monday to raise funds for the hospital

News /

Rocky Hill mayor start petition to pressure state lawmakers into hold a special session to hold teens more accountable for crimes

News /

Southington PD reminds public to remain vigilant after 7 thefts from unlocked cars in just over a week

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss