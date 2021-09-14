Video of woman assaulting customer at restaurant in Berlin goes viral; PD seeking identity of suspect

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Berlin Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman accused of assaulting a customer at a pizza restaurant in Berlin over the weekend.

Berlin Police say the assault occurred at Central Pizza at 96 Mill Street on Saturday at about 9:45 p.m.

The suspect is accused of physically assaulting a customer. The incident was caught on video which has been widely shared on social media.

Persons who have information concerning the identity of the suspect in this case are asked to contact the Berlin Police Department at 860-828-7080. Information can be submitted anonymously via their tip line that is found on the home page of our website: www.berlinpd.org