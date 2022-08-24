MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Surveillance video obtained by News 8 shows the Windsor man accused of shooting a loss prevention officer arriving at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester and fleeing the scene by bus.

Richard “Rico” LaPlante, 30, turned himself into Manchester police Saturday night after he allegedly shot Tirso Polanco, 27, in the abdomen in the parking lot of the mall.

LaPlante got off the bus near the mall around 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 19, and entered Macy’s a short time later. According to the arrest warrant, Polanco and another loss prevention officer confronted LaPlante, who they suspected of shoplifting. LaPlante then allegedly pulled out a gun and got into a scuffle with Polanco over the gun. The fight moved outside the Macy’s store, where police said LaPlante shot Polanco.





Police said LaPlante then ran away from the scene, which was captured on surveillance video, to catch the bus.

News 8 spoke with Polanco’s sister, Warkina, who said he has been taken off a ventilator and is communicating by sign language and his cell phone. She said he is expected to move out of the ICU soon to continue recovering.

LaPlante is charged with criminal attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He’s being held on a $1 million bond and is due in court on Sept. 7.