HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 obtained a new video on Thursday of the rollover crash involving State Rep. Robin Comey in Hartford on Capitol Avenue the night of March 16.
After the crash, Comey allegedly failed two field sobriety tests and was arrested. The Branford Democrat previously released a statement apologizing for her actions and said she’s seeking help after the crash.
