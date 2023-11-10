SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men in a stolen car are accused of ramming two Southington police cruisers and another vehicle Thursday night in a shopping plaza on Waterbury-Meriden Road.

Police had 28-year-old Damon Davis and 27-year-old Tio-Monte Morgan boxed in when they tried to get away.

Police released surveillance video showing the stolen car hitting another car and two police cruisers. Watch the surveillance video below.

One of the suspects tried fleeing on foot. Police caught him and then managed to trap the other suspect still in the car.

Police found two loaded guns. One has a scratched-off serial number. The other was modified to operate as an automatic weapon. They also found nearly 700 bags of fentanyl and cocaine.

Both men are being held on a $1 million bond each.