Vigil at Bushnell Park in Hartford Saturday night will pay tribute to those lost to COVID-19

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One-thousand floating candles will be lit Saturday night on the Bushnell Park Pond in Hartford in remembrance of those lost to COVID-19.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask. The tribute will start at 7 p.m. at Bushnell Park.

This event comes as the state Department of Public Health moved more Connecticut towns to Red Alert status as COVID cases start to rise again in the state.

On Thursday, we commemorated the anniversary of the first COVID-19-related death in our community.

On Thursday, the capital city marked one full year since the first COVID-related death in the community.