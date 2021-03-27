Vigil at Bushnell Park in Hartford Saturday night will pay tribute to those lost to COVID-19

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:
candlelight-vigil-generic_372186

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One-thousand floating candles will be lit Saturday night on the Bushnell Park Pond in Hartford in remembrance of those lost to COVID-19.

RELATED: Hartford marks anniversary of first COVID-19-related death Thursday

Attendees are asked to wear a mask. The tribute will start at 7 p.m. at Bushnell Park.

This event comes as the state Department of Public Health moved more Connecticut towns to Red Alert status as COVID cases start to rise again in the state.

On Thursday, the capital city marked one full year since the first COVID-related death in the community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Hartford PD investigating shooting, man listed in critical condition

News /

'We're ready': Thousands of Hartford Public Schools students returning to in-person learning

News /

Police investigating at least 20 car break-ins in Newington, Wethersfield area

News /

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz joins women healthcare and community leaders highlighting how women have helped lead CT through the pandemic

News /

West Hartford officer keeping hope and love alive as he battles rare brain tumor

News /

Gov. Lamont moves up 16 and over COVID vaccine eligibility to April 1

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss