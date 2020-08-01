Vigil being held for homicide of Hartford landlord Victor King

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mothers United Against Violence is holding a vigil on Asylum Avenue Saturday for the family of a Hartford man who was killed in his apartment on June 26.

42-year-old Jerry Thompson allegedly killed his roommate and landlord, 64-year-old Victor King, with a samurai sword during an argument about rent.

RELATED: Hartford police arrest roommate in connection to homicide on Asylum Avenue

Thompson was arrested Monday and charged with murder. He is being held on $2 million bond.

Tenants who live in the same building tell News 8 they are shocked by the incident.

This is a developing story. Tune in to News 8 at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for the latest details on the vigil.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Vigil being held for Asylum Avenue homicide

News /

Route 9 Exit 22 on and off-ramps closed for a week due to tanker truck crash

News /

Sens. Blumenthal and Murphy push for unemployment assistance extension

News /

Summer camps and food insecurity

News /

State regulatory agency orders Eversource to return rates to pre-hike numbers

News /

U.S. Senator Murphy, officials to hand out meals to local kids in East Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss