Vigil being held for homicide of Hartford landlord Victor King

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mothers United Against Violence is holding a vigil on Asylum Avenue Saturday for the family of a Hartford man who was killed in his apartment on June 26.

42-year-old Jerry Thompson allegedly killed his roommate and landlord, 64-year-old Victor King, with a samurai sword during an argument about rent.

Thompson was arrested Monday and charged with murder. He is being held on $2 million bond.

Tenants who live in the same building tell News 8 they are shocked by the incident.

Reverend Brown and the Mothers United Against Violence hold a vigil in memory of West End resident, Victor King. – LT. PC pic.twitter.com/KGZAloCZdq — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) August 1, 2020

