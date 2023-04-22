HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A vigil was held Saturday night for the family of the 12-year-old girl who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Hartford.

The mother of 12-year-old Se’Cret Pierce was too emotional to speak, but she was surrounded by family asking the public to help them find the girl’s killer.

The vigil was held at the crime scene on Huntington Street. About a hundred people gathered on the sidewalk and street to pray for the family.

On Thursday night, Pierce was sitting in a parked car when she was shot in the head in a drive-by shooting. She died the next day. Police believe the shooter was aiming for three men standing on the sidewalk. Those men were also shot.

Mayor Luke Bronin was at the vigil and told the crowd they could know who shot the gun.

“There were four people who were shot on this street two nights ago,” he said. “Three of them will survive, thank God, and we hope they heal quickly and fully, but we also ask them to be part of helping to make sure other families don’t have to live this pain.”

This is not the family’s first loss of a member to gun violence. Sam Saylor is Pierce’s grandfather. His son, Shane Oliver, Pierce’s father, was gunned down 11 years ago. Saylor said they were able to track down his son’s killer. Now he’s hoping they can find the suspects in his granddaughter’s case with the community’s help.

“We are here today as an outward example that this community has not lost its way,” Saylor said. “We have not lost our way. We have to find a restart button so we can restart this whole narrative again and be better and stronger. That’s the legacy that we can leave Se’Cret.”

Hartford police are looking at surveillance footage but asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

The family started a GoFundMe page.