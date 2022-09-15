HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A prayer vigil was held Thursday evening for a man who was shot and killed on Tuesday.

The vigil was held by Mothers United Gun Violence on Hillside Avenue. Family and friends gathered to remember 28-year-old Jose Arriaga, known to many as a loving father, brother and friend. They say Arriaga just started a tow truck business to support his children.

“All he had was love for everyone, everybody loved him, to the north to the south,” said Alysha Leon, the mother of Arriaga’s children. “This really hit home, this was very unexpected for a lot of people.”

Arriaga was found in a crashed car on Hillside Avenue on Tuesday after 1 a.m. Police do not know what led up to the shooting, but they believe he was shot, tried to drive away, and then crashed. He passed away at the hospital.

The group lit candles and surrounded the family as they grieved a life taken too soon.

“I just hope we get justice for my baby father. My baby father did not deserve this at all,” said Leon.

The investigation is ongoing. Police have not made any arrests yet. Those with information can give tips to police anonymously.