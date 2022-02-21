HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Mothers United Against Violence were back out in Hartford Monday to lead a prayer vigil after another life was lost to gun violence in the Capital City.

“The family is not asking for justice, they’re demanding justice,” said Rev. Henry Brown, one of the founders of Mothers United Against Violence.

They came out to remember 20-year-old Christian Feliciano, who was shot and killed Thursday.

Police said as he left a barber shop on Franklin Avenue, he was ambushed by a gunman waiting in a car.

His mother was too distraught to speak at the vigil. The victim’s aunt, standing by her side, can feel her pain.

“It’s hard. I’m not gonna tell you it’s something easy. This pain is not gonna go away. It’s like losing one of my kids, and I will pray to God that I would never have to go through it because I wouldn’t be as strong as she is right now,” said Marilyn Quinones.

“My message to the people today is that it’s about us. It doesn’t matter if you’re Hispanic, it don’t matter if you’re Black. It’s about the people that live in these communities, and until we unify our efforts and come together and fight together and help each other, we’re gonna continue to have this mess going on in our community,” Brown said.

Investigators think this was a targeted attack between two people who knew each other. So far, there have been no arrests.

If you have a tip, you can call Hartford Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (860) 722-8477.