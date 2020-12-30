Vigil held for victim of deadly officer-involved shooting in Hartford

(WTNH) — A vigil was held Wednesday for the victim of the deadly officer-involved shooting in Hartford on Saturday.

Shamar Ogman was killed the day after Christmas on Gilman Street, which is also the location where loved ones and members of the community gathered Wednesday.

Police body camera footage shows Ogman would not put down his weapons despite commands from responding officers. Preliminary reports say the officers did use de-escalation techniques, but more could have been done.

The state’s attorney is still investigating the incident.