Vigil held in Bloomfield for woman killed in Windsor Locks murder-suicide incident

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil is under way in Bloomfield Wednesday for a woman who was shot and killed in Windsor Locks early Friday morning. The shooter was reportedly her girlfriend’s stepfather who later turned the gun on himself.

At a park near Bill Lee Fields, people are gathering to remember Lauren ‘Lela’ Leslie. They’ll be holding a candlelight vigil and releasing blue balloons. Her brother tells us blue was her favorite color.

They say Lela was a beautiful person inside and out and she was unapologetically true to who she was.

The Bloomfield High School graduate had big plans and a bright future ahead of her. She wanted to pursue a career in physical therapy.

Lela’s family told News 8 she was staying with her girlfriend and her family when the shooting occurred last week.

Lela’s family is still waiting to learn from investigators what led up to the killing and the reason behind the violent attack.

The family believes this was a hate crime, but police have not yet given us an update on the investigation or a motive.