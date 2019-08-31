Vigil held in Hartford for International Overdose Awareness Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) –On this International Overdose Awareness Day, a beautiful memorial is growing at the State Capitol.

Families who’ve lost loved ones to the opioid crisis are gathering to comfort each other, remember their loved ones, and to raise awareness about the opioid crisis hitting our country.

Purple flags are scattered on the front lawn of the Capitol. Each represents a victim of the opioid crisis in Connecticut last year.

News 8 is sharing families’ stories because they want to speak out and prevent other families from having to endure their pain.

