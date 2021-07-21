Vigil held in Hartford for Irving Street homicide victim

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil was held in Hartford Wednesday to remember the life of a man who was shot earlier this week.

Brian Oliver, 21, was shot and killed on Monday at Albany and Irving streets.

The vigil was led by Mothers United Against Violence. They wanted to make sure the community knew Oliver’s death is not just another statistic.

“We as people have to stand up and protect each other and stand up for right,” said Henrietta Beckman, President of Mothers United Against Violence. “And when we stand up for right, we’re standing up for God. So if you need some help, you just say ‘Lord, help me please.'”

“I don’t care what [you all] see he may have a drink in his hand, he may have weed in his hand, but that wasn’t Brian. Brian was loveable… everyone loved Brian just as much as I did,” said Oliver’s mother Sally Oliver.

This was the 21st homicide of the year in Hartford.