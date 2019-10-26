Vigil held in Hartford for woman fatally struck by fleeing car in shootout

(WTNH) — A vigil is being held on Garden Street in Hartford Saturday evening to remember the life of 71-year-old Yvonne Smith.

Attendees are mourning her loss and calling for a solution to end gun violence in the Capital City. Smith was considered the grandmother of the neighborhood.

Smith was near the scene of a shooting that broke out just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the corner of Garden and Westland Streets.

Police said that when one of the cars attempted to flee the scene quickly, the driver backed up into Smith, who was getting out of her car.

On Friday morning, police arrested the suspect of the incident. Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old juvenile and is charged with manslaughter, larceny and evading responsibility resulting in death.

