Vigil held in Hartford for woman fatally struck by fleeing car in shootout

Hartford

by: LaSalle Blanks, News8 Reporter

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — A vigil is being held on Garden Street in Hartford Saturday evening to remember the life of 71-year-old Yvonne Smith.

Attendees are mourning her loss and calling for a solution to end gun violence in the Capital City. Smith was considered the grandmother of the neighborhood.

Smith was near the scene of a shooting that broke out just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the corner of Garden and Westland Streets.

Related: Hartford PD: Car attempting to flee shooting backs into, kills 71-year-old woman, suspect arrested

Police said that when one of the cars attempted to flee the scene quickly, the driver backed up into Smith, who was getting out of her car.

On Friday morning, police arrested the suspect of the incident. Police say the suspect is a 16-year-old juvenile and is charged with manslaughter, larceny and evading responsibility resulting in death.

News 8’s LaSalle Blanks will have more information on the vigil tonight on WTNH.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Vigil held in Hartford for woman fatally struck by fleeing car in shootout

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Vigil held in Hartford for woman fatally struck by fleeing car in shootout"

Winchester, defense lead CCSU to fourth straight win, 28-0

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Winchester, defense lead CCSU to fourth straight win, 28-0"

CT K-9 officers, handlers graduate Firearm Detection program

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT K-9 officers, handlers graduate Firearm Detection program"

2 arrests made in Manchester armed robberies

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "2 arrests made in Manchester armed robberies"

Connecticut Fallen Star Memorial now under construction in East Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut Fallen Star Memorial now under construction in East Hartford"

Death of restrained inmate is ruled a homicide

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Death of restrained inmate is ruled a homicide"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss