Vigil held in South Windsor for fallen service members killed in attack outside Kabul airport

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The community came together in South Windsor on Monday night to honor the 13 service members who were killed during a deadly attack outside the Kabul airport.

“My heart breaks for the families of those who lost their lives,” said Kathleen Daugherty of South Windsor. She helped organize the vigil, along with Susan Waldron Mikkelson.

One by one, the names of these fallen heroes were read at Wapping Community Church as bells rang.

“Please don’t take this freedom you have for granted because it has come and it still comes at a great cost,” said Art Sladyk, Post Commander of American Legion Post 133.

At the vigil, community members came together as a way to honor them and to pray for their loved ones. Many veterans were among those who were there, including Adam Wood.

“I hope that every American is able to come home,” said Adam Wood, who recently retired from the U.S. Army. “We need to commit to that — to bring every American, every ally back. We don’t leave anyone behind.”

As we take time to reflect and grieve those lives lost, Rev. Mark Abernethy of Wapping Community Church shared how we can all honor these service members: light a candle in our homes.

“Keep that candle burning and every time you look at it, may it be a reminder of the servicemen and women who did so much for our country,” said Rev. Mark Abernethy.