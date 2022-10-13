BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers lined the walls of Bristol Eastern High School for a vigil Thursday night, ushering in a community as it honored two policeman killed in the line of duty.

“Alex joined the police force because he wanted to help people, and to have him murdered, he was murdered,” Robin Euglow said. “To have him murdered is just devastating.”

Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, along with 35-year-old Sgt. Dustin DeMonte were shot and killed Wednesday night while responding to a call about a domestic violence incident. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also shot. He has underwent surgery and has been released from the hospital.

The suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Brutcher, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. His brother was also shot and taken to a hospital.

Officials said that the 911 call that drew them to the house was done so that Brutcher could ambush the officers.

“And that’s what these heroes did last night, they answered a call to duty, and they responded without hesitation, and that’s what they did every night before that, and that’s what all of our officers do and will continue to do day after day,” said Bristol Chief Brian Gould.

Hamzy, who spent eight years on the force, once attended Bristol Eastern High School. Demonte had been with the department for a decade.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered for flags to raised at half-staff to remember the officers.