Vigil to be held for brothers killed outside Bloomfield restaurant, suspect still at large

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A vigil will be held Wednesday for two brothers who were gunned down outside a restaurant over the weekend in Bloomfield. It is organized by “Mother’s United Against Violence.”

This as police ask for the public’s help finding the man who they say is responsible.

The vigil is going to take place right outside Elizabeth’s restaurant and bar along Park Avenue. That is where those two brothers were shot and killed in the parking lot.

Police are now looking for 44-year-old Russell Smith. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. They believe he’s driving a 20-14 Acura RLX.

Photo: Bloomfield Police

He’s accused of shooting 43-year-old Aaron Walker in the head and 42-year-old Franklin Spencer in the chest.

This all happened early Saturday morning right around 1 a.m. after a disagreement started inside the Italian restaurant.

“It’s an altercation that occurred inside an argument that spilled out into the parking lot and unfortunately as you see in so many cases around the nation someone had a gun,” said Chief Paul Hammick.

There was a police officer right down the road who heard the gunshots Saturday morning. But by the time they got there the gunman had already taken off.

Wednesday night’s vigil is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. In the meantime, if anyone has any information about Russell Smith and where he may be, you’re asked to call Bloomfield police.