 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Vigil to be held for brothers killed outside Bloomfield restaurant, suspect still at large

Hartford

by: Brian Spyros,

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A vigil will be held Wednesday for two brothers who were gunned down outside a restaurant over the weekend in Bloomfield. It is organized by “Mother’s United Against Violence.”

This as police ask for the public’s help finding the man who they say is responsible.

The vigil is going to take place right outside Elizabeth’s restaurant and bar along Park Avenue. That is where those two brothers were shot and killed in the parking lot.

Related: Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Bloomfield double homicide

Police are now looking for 44-year-old Russell Smith. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. They believe he’s driving a 20-14 Acura RLX.

Photo: Bloomfield Police

He’s accused of shooting 43-year-old Aaron Walker in the head and 42-year-old Franklin Spencer in the chest.

This all happened early Saturday morning right around 1 a.m. after a disagreement started inside the Italian restaurant.

“It’s an altercation that occurred inside an argument that spilled out into the parking lot and unfortunately as you see in so many cases around the nation someone had a gun,” said Chief Paul Hammick.

There was a police officer right down the road who heard the gunshots Saturday morning. But by the time they got there the gunman had already taken off.

Wednesday night’s vigil is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. In the meantime, if anyone has any information about Russell Smith and where he may be, you’re asked to call Bloomfield police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Car crashes into Hartford home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Car crashes into Hartford home"

Governor Lamont's tabled tolls plan could still cause your taxes to increase

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor Lamont's tabled tolls plan could still cause your taxes to increase"

'Fair Work Week Schedule' bill would require businesses to post schedules for part-time workers 14 days in advance; owners say it's 'unfair'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Fair Work Week Schedule' bill would require businesses to post schedules for part-time workers 14 days in advance; owners say it's 'unfair'"

Hartford Fourth of July fireworks display canceled amid overcrowding, budget concerns

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Fourth of July fireworks display canceled amid overcrowding, budget concerns"

Hartford Fourth of July Fireworks display canceled

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford Fourth of July Fireworks display canceled"

Bristol parents express coronavirus concerns after school trip to Italy

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bristol parents express coronavirus concerns after school trip to Italy"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss