Vigil to be held for South Windsor mother found dead in East Hartford

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil/memorial will be held Saturday evening for a South Windsor mother whose body was found Friday.

Jessica Edwards was a mother to a seven-month-old baby and went missing the day after Mother’s Day this year.

Her husband, Tahj Hutchinson, was arrested Friday and charged in her death.

RELATED: Body of missing South Windsor mother found in East Hartford, husband arrested in connection to her death

Edwards’ friends and family will be holding a vigil/memorial for her Saturday at 7 p.m. on at Nevers Road Park in South Windsor.

The event is open to the public.

