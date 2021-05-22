Vigil to be held for South Windsor mother found dead in East Hartford

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil/memorial will be held Saturday evening for a South Windsor mother whose body was found Friday.

Jessica Edwards was a mother to a seven-month-old baby and went missing the day after Mother’s Day this year.

Her husband, Tahj Hutchinson, was arrested Friday and charged in her death.

Edwards’ friends and family will be holding a vigil/memorial for her Saturday at 7 p.m. on at Nevers Road Park in South Windsor.

The event is open to the public.

