Violinist partners with Greater Hartford Arts Council to raise money for musicians struggling during the pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Symphony Orchestra violinist who survived COVID-19 said he’s found a renewed gratitude for life and is inspired to help his fellow musicians.

Gary Capozziello, along with the Greater Hartford Arts Council, is trying to raise at least $10,000 to create an artist relief grant to help musicians who have lost their work in this pandemic.

He spoke with News 8 about his COVID battle and his fight to raise funds. The full interview can be seen above.

Those who would like to donate can do so through his Facebook page.