Violinist partners with Greater Hartford Arts Council to raise money for musicians struggling during the pandemic

Hartford
Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford Symphony Orchestra violinist who survived COVID-19 said he’s found a renewed gratitude for life and is inspired to help his fellow musicians.

Gary Capozziello, along with the Greater Hartford Arts Council, is trying to raise at least $10,000 to create an artist relief grant to help musicians who have lost their work in this pandemic.

He spoke with News 8 about his COVID battle and his fight to raise funds. The full interview can be seen above.

Those who would like to donate can do so through his Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Violinist partners with Greater Hartford Arts Council to raise money for musicians struggling during the pandemic

News /

Hartford Public Schools to hold first day of school Wednesday following ransomware attack that delayed start of school year

News /

Girls On The Run is empowering young women despite challenges of the pandemic

News /

Hartford Public Schools delays first day of class due to ransomware virus affecting communication needed for school operations

News /

Mayor Bronin, Superintendent Torres-Rodriguez address ransomware attack

News /

Hartford PD investigating shooting on Huntington Street, one victim

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss