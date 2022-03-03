HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A video posted by the Southington Police Department has gone viral for dancing and lip-syncing in the rain to “It’s All Coming Back To Me” by Celine Dion.

Officer Evan Olsson with Sgt. Matthew Hammell took the lead with Officers Neal Ayotte and Joe Richard singing backup. The police department posted the video to their Facebook page Tuesday.

The department says it’s looking to increase its social media presence with some fun community outreach, so they put together this performance.

“When we first posted the video, I thought we’d get 10,000 views, and it would kinda be more local, and when I woke up the next morning, I was getting phone calls from friends in New York and Massachusetts, saying ‘hey, you’re on the news,” Olsson said.

“It shows us as humans outside of police work, and it’s certainly important as we build rapport with our community,” Officer Michael Morley said.

The department says they are looking for recommendations on what the community would like to see posted on their Facebook page. They are also holding a women’s self-defense class for the next few weeks.

As of Thursday night, the video post has more than 290,000 views.