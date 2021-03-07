Virtual public hearing to be held Monday surrounding climate change initiative Gov. Lamont wants CT to join

Conn. (WTNH) — Monday, Connecticut drivers will have a chance to weigh in on a bill that could see prices jump at the gas pump.

There will be a virtual public hearing Monday morning surrounding a climate change initiative Governor Ned Lamont wants our state to join.

Gov. Lamont has proposed that Connecticut join the Transportation Climate Initiative which aims to reduce carbon emissions by adding an emissions tax on gas. That could raise gas prices in our state by $0.17/gallon.

Fran Mayko of AAA Northeast told News 8, “The goal of this initiative is to reduce greenhouse gases and emissions in the transportation sector. It’s a way to improve public health…Transportation accounts for about 40% of emissions in Connecticut.”

The public hearing is set to start at 10 a.m. Monday.

