NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — 600 care packages were prepared and delivered to military personnel deployed in Afghanistan.

Volunteers gathered at the New Britain VFW on Veterans Drive to support our Military.

Karen Cote, the president of Hero Boxes, said, “We want our military who are so far away during the holidays to know they have not been forgotten and that we love them, we miss them, and we support them.”

This is the 5th year of the Hero Boxes event.