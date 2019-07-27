Volunteers come together in annual Frog Hollow clean up

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–A community clean-up effort in Hartford that was all part of a competition.

Frog Hollow Safe held the annual event on Saturday morning. 70 volunteers came together to clean up the streets of Frog Hollow, as well as report any problems they find, while winning prizes in the process for their hard work.

The hope is to make neighborhoods more attractive for the people who live there and weed out any issues that could lead to illegal activity.

In the 5 years the event has been going on, it’s estimated that volunteers have collected more than 600 bags of trash.

