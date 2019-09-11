Volunteers from Hartford community to install smoke alarms in homes for free

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Red Cross, Cigna, the Hartford Yard Goats and the Hartford Fire Department are joining together to install smoke alarms in people’s homes for free on Sept. 11.

This event is in honor of the annual 9/11 Day of Service. It’s all happening from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

They hope to install up to 500 smoke alarms in homes in the Capitol City.

