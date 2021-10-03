Volunteers provide free home repairs for low-income homeowners in Hartford area

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers with “Rebuilding Together Hartford” spent part of their weekend providing free home repairs for low-income homeowners in the Hartford area.

Greater Hartford has about 500 volunteers who help 20-25 homeowners a year.

Mayor Luke Bronin was among those helping out Saturday.

“The strength of any neighborhood, the strength of a community, comes from the homeowners who love that neighborhood,” the mayor explained. “And in this case, what you’re doing is helping homeowners who, in many cases, have long been in their homes, in most cases are seniors, who love this city, love this neighborhood, love their homes, whose homes desperately need work, and for whom this work is out of reach without what you are doing today.”

Executive Director Sarah Thrall says the pandemic has deepened the group’s resolve and commitment to help neighbors in need.

