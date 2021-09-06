Wake, funeral services being held this week at Xfinity Theatre for fallen state police sergeant

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wake and funeral services are being held this week for a state police Sergeant who died Thursday after being swept away in floodwaters in Woodbury.

Troop L Sergeant Brian Mohl was a member of the Connecticut State Police for nearly 27 years.

He died accidentally, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office, while working to keep people safe during the height of the storm. Remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped rain over the northeast, causing flash floods.

The Connecticut State Police Union said the wake for Sgt. Mohl will be held at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The funeral will also be held at the Xfinity Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.

His family released a statement Sunday:

We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. The loss we have suffered is immeasurable. Brian was an incredible person. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and friend and to say he will be missed is just not enough. Brian loved being a State Trooper. He proudly served with the Connecticut State Police for over 26 years and those that worked with him said he always had a way of making you feel as though you were part of the team and that he truly cared about them. Even though Brian was committed to his work he always found a way to put his family life first. He never lost sight of that. If he wasn’t at work, he was spending time with us. Brian’s love for his family was larger than life. He had a special way about him with his kindness, humor and warmth. Seeing the outpouring of prayers and support from the Connecticut State Police, the New York State Police, the law enforcement community and the community as a whole has deeply touched our hearts. We cannot begin to express our gratitude for all of your compassion. FAMILY OF SGT. BRIAN MOHL

Sergeant Mohl is survived by his wife Susan and three children, his three brothers, his two sisters, and his parents. Read his obituary here.

Anyone interested in donating to support Sergeant Mohl’s family can do so through the Venmo account @CSP-Union or send a check to the Connecticut State Police Union with a notation stating “Sgt. Brian Mohl.” Donations can be mailed to SGT. Brian Mohl Fund, c/o CSPU, 500 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118.