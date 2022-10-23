Participants at the Jennifer Dulos Walk to End Domestic Violence on Oct. 2 2021. This is the third year Interval House is holding the event.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Interval House will be hosting the Jennifer Farber Dulos Walk to End Domestic Violence at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the stadium and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Registration costs $25 and proceeds go to the Interval House to help provide their clients with “life-saving services and life-changing options.”

After the walk Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Sara Bronin, WTNH’s own Dennis House and Interval House CEO Mary-Jane Foster will speak, followed by a moment of silence.

The event will end with 45 minutes of activities, fellowship and appearances from the Hartford Yard Goats mascots.

For more information on the event, visit the Interval House website.