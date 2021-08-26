Wallingford animal shelter receives funding to install air conditioning

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Air conditioning is coming back to a Wallingford animal shelter that was under fire earlier this summer for having no air conditioning in the kennel area.

Thanks to a big donation, that area now has air conditioning. The money came from the estate of Susan Juul who lived in Wallingford and died in 2004.

Juul left $700,000 in a fund that her will said should be used to improve and maintain the health and well-being of animals and improve the physical structures and buildings for the benefit of animals.

