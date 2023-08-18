WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Wallingford police say they have arrested a man on a child pornography charge

According to police, 32-year-old Eric Delcavo was arrested Thursday and is facing a first-degree possession of child pornography charge.

Eric Delcavo (Photo Courtesy: Wallingford Police Department)

Police say the investigation into Delcavo began after they received a complaint of a sexual assault in November 2022. During the investigation, police executed a search warrant at Delcavo’s home where they found over 80,000 images and videos depicting child pornography.

Many of the child victims were identified by police by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Delcavo was held on a $500,000 bond and was set to be arraigned on Aug. 18.