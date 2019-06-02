Hartford

Walter 'Doc' Hurley statue unveiled in Hartford

Posted: Jun 02, 2019

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:14 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - We may have just wrapped up Military Appreciation Month, but in Hartford, the honors continue for a late veteran and philanthropist.

A statue of Hartford World War II veteran Walter "Doc" Hurley was unveiled on Saturday.

It's located at the intersection of Woodland and Ridgefield Streets.

This is the first public artwork honoring a contemporary African-American anywhere in Connecticut.

Hurley, who was also a coach, mentor, and educator, created a scholarship program for Hartford high school students to receive higher education.

Celebrations in honor of Hurley will be held this entire weekend. He passed away back in 2014.

