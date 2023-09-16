HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Police Detective Robert ‘Bobby’ Garten will be laid to rest Saturday after a celebration of life at the XL Center.

Family, friends, community members and fellow members of law enforcement paid their respects to the fallen officer Friday at his wake at Dunkin’ Park.

Garten died Sept. 6 in the line of duty. The 34-year-old was responding to a call with Officer Brian Kearney when a driver fleeing a traffic stop ran a red light and hit their cruiser, according to police.

The Hartford Police Department posthumously promoted Garten from officer to detective.

Kearney suffered serious injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

Garten is remembered for his caring nature, a smile that could light up the room and love for his family and city, which he proudly served for eight years.

Saturday’s celebration of life at the XL Center in Hartford is expected to start at 10 a.m., followed by a burial. Both are open to the public.

News 8 will carry the celebration of life on air and online at WTNH.com.

Road closures for Saturday are pictured below: