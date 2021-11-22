WATCH: Hartford police release body camera video of officer being shot at last month

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to viewers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police have released footage of an incident where a city officer was shot at while she was sitting in her police cruiser last month.

On Oct. 26, a Hartford officer was working patrol around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Main Street. When she was in her cruiser, 31-year-old Jose Cajigas allegedly walked up to the cruiser. That’s when the officer engaged Cajigas in a conversation.

RELATED: Hartford PD: Man arrested after allegedly shooting at a police officer Tuesday morning

Jose Cajigas Photo: Hartford Police

The officer requested an ambulance after she believed Cajigas was intoxicated or needed medical assistance. While the officer continued to speak with Cajigas, without provocation, he produced a gun and shot through the driver’s side window of the cruiser, narrowly missing the officer.

The window was shattered, and the officer suffered abrasions to her face.

Cajigas was taken into custody a short time later. It was determined he was the person of interest in a recent homicide in the city.

