HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Governor Lamont and legislative leaders discussed Connecticut's transportation system in Hartford on Wednesday.

Governor Lamont was joined by legislative leaders from all four caucuses for two hours to discuss efforts to modernize the transportation system of the state.

Most of the top leaders from both political parties met with the Governor and heard that the DOT cannot keep state roadways in good repair under the current funding structure, that the Special Transportation Fund will go into the red within the next few years.

The Governor says he made this offer to the Republicans,

"We can reduce the 'Income Tax' for people earning $125,000. We thought if I could reduce the 'Income Tax' to those folks, plus a credit on the 'EasyPass' for working families, we could make this affordable, make this doable, and get this going."

There appears to have been no deal. Republican leaders say all they got was a vague question about 'tax reduction'.

