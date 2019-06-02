HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Thousands gathered in downtown Hartford on Sunday to honor Puerto Rican culture and heritage at the 2019 Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Day Parade.

News 8 provided coverage to celebrate the arts, culture and people of Puerto Rico every step of the way.

We had LIVE coverage of all the festivities with Ryan Kristafer and Marysol Castro - right from Hartford!

Some familiar faces were marching in the parade as well, including Darren Kramer, Ashley Baylor, Joe Furey, Samaia Hernandez and Sam Kantrow.

The 2019 Festival del Coqui followed the parade.

Watch the parade in its entirety in the videos below:

Culture and heritage celebrated at...

Culture and heritage celebrated at...

Culture and heritage celebrated at...

Culture and heritage celebrated at...

Culture and heritage celebrated at...