HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Public Library’s downtown location will remain closed for the foreseeable future after a burst pipe caused extensive water damage over the weekend.

The library system doesn’t have an estimate for when the downtown branch, located at 500 Main St., will reopen, but said that parts of the building may reopen incrementally. However, the full building may not be open for months.

Most of the library’s collections were unharmed, but computers and furniture on the first, second and part of the third floor were damaged. Classes and events have been canceled until further notice.

Staff discovered the damage on Christmas Eve, according to the library system. No one was in the building when the pipe burst.

The Hartford History Center’s historical collections were unharmed, along with items in glass cases and filing cabinets. Other exhibits, including the ArtWalk and the Romare Bearden murals, avoided damage.

The library’s materials will be loaned out from other branches. Other locations may have expanded hours in the meantime, and programming and classes may also be moved during January.