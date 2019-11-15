1  of  2
Water main break causes traffic, closes town buildings in South Windsor

Hartford

by: Alex Ceneviva

Posted: / Updated:

(South Windsor Police Facebook)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– A water main break has closed Town Hall, the library and some businesses in South Windsor on Friday morning.

Police say that the water main break is also causing traffic with only one lane being open on Ellington Road (Route 30).

Water is expected to be off from Governor’s Highway to Town Hall for 6 to 10 hours as crews work to repair the break.

Update:- Water main break: Traffic will be one lane on Ellington Road (Rt 30) near Governors Hwy due to a water main…

Posted by South Windsor Police Department on Friday, November 15, 2019

Town Hall, the library and many restaurants in the area will be closed due to the lack of water.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for more updates.

Hartford

