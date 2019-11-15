Water main break causes traffic, closes town buildings in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– A water main break has closed Town Hall, the library and some businesses in South Windsor on Friday morning.

Police say that the water main break is also causing traffic with only one lane being open on Ellington Road (Route 30).

Water is expected to be off from Governor’s Highway to Town Hall for 6 to 10 hours as crews work to repair the break.

Town Hall, the library and many restaurants in the area will be closed due to the lack of water.

