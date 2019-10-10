Water main break closes roads in Avon

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning drivers of road closures due to a water main broke in Avon.

According to police, the section of Country Club Road, between Carriage Drive and Brookmoor Drive, is currently closed, as well as Blueberry Lane and Brookridge Drive.

Police are saying that these roads are under repair, but drivers should expect them to stay closed through commuter traffic this afternoon and evening.

More information is set to be released once an end time for the repairs is established.

Avon police ask that if you have any questions about the water main break, please contact Lieutenant Kelly Walsh at 860-409-4241 or email at kwalsh@avonct.gov.