Water main break impacting Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) - A water main break has flooded a section of the lower level of Terminal A and caused a partial power outage at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

The break occurred at approximately 7:36 p.m. and activated the fire alarm system leading to a brief evacuation of the airport.

A Connecticut Airport Authority spokesperson says staff is working to rectify the situation and restore full power to get operations back to normal as quickly as possible.

Passengers have been asked to follow instructions from airport personnel.

Some flights may be affected and passengers should contact their airline on the status of their flight.