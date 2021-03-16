Water main break shuts down Silver Lane in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break has closed down Silver Lane at Whitney Street in East Hartford Tuesday afternoon.

Officials got the call just after 12:30 p.m.

The break is affecting around 100 properties in the area, both commercial and residential.

Repair crews are on scene. They said it usually takes about 6-8 hours to repair a water main break.

We’re told the water main was built about 80 years ago.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.