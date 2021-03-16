Water main break shuts down Silver Lane in East Hartford

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A water main break has closed down Silver Lane at Whitney Street in East Hartford Tuesday afternoon.

Officials got the call just after 12:30 p.m.

The break is affecting around 100 properties in the area, both commercial and residential.

Repair crews are on scene. They said it usually takes about 6-8 hours to repair a water main break.

We’re told the water main was built about 80 years ago.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Gov. Lamont, CT Ed. Acting Commissioner visit Windsor Locks HS to discuss access to in-person learning

News /

Southington couple working to keep Ogham, Irish culture alive

News /

Protesters gather in Hartford to oppose bills that prevent parents from claiming religious exemptions for their child's vaccinations

News /

Rally held in Hartford to combat salt supply issues before next winter

News /

Plow, salt truck rally held in Hartford over state pier closure

News /

New Britain Mayor Stewart not running for CT governor 2022; reaffirms reelection campaign

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss