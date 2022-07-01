SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials said there is a water main break in Southington on Friday.

The area of Queen and Spring Streets is affected by the break. The Southington Water Department said it is currently assessing the issue.

Spring Street is currently closed at the intersection with Queen Street, with a traffic cone pattern temporarily in place to alert drivers.

Officials ask drivers to avoid the area at this time.

News 8 will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.